WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

Jiovanni Lieggi Image
ByJiovanni Lieggi KTRK logo
Sunday, February 4, 2024 2:24AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live StreamWatch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock
KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex on Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston, where they say one person was killed and another person was injured.

Houston homicide detectives described the shooting as an apparent targeted drive-by shooting.

Detectives were unable to provide any information about possible suspects.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Residents who live nearby told ABC13 they heard what appeared to be seven to eight rapid-fire shots.

Detectives say both people who were shot are young Hispanic men.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW