1 killed, 1 injured in 'targeted' drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex on Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston, where they say one person was killed and another person was injured.

Houston homicide detectives described the shooting as an apparent targeted drive-by shooting.

Detectives were unable to provide any information about possible suspects.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Residents who live nearby told ABC13 they heard what appeared to be seven to eight rapid-fire shots.

Detectives say both people who were shot are young Hispanic men.

