2-year-old released from hospital after being shot while playing outside Fourth Ward home, mom says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler was discharged from the hospital days after being shot during a drive-by in Houston's Fourth Ward, according to his mother.

On Tuesday, Aisha Howard said her 2-year-old son, Braylon Benoit, is back at home. On Monday, Howard told ABC13 she prepared a dinosaur-themed welcome home party.

Braylon was playing with his dinosaur toys outside their home when he got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting and was struck twice on Friday.

The Houston Police Department said several people saw four vehicles drive by the 1300 block of Gillette Street and cross over Ruthven Street when at least 40 shots were fired at about 6:30 p.m.

SEE MORE: 2-year-old in stable condition after being caught in barrage of gunfire in Houston's Fourth Ward

Investigators are still searching for a motive for the shooting but said it could've been between two groups in different vehicles or possibly a drive-by shooting into a group of people.

Police believe there were at least two shooters because they found casings from two firearms - a rifle and a handgun.

According to Howard, her family and friends believe they know the suspects and have shared their names and videos posted on social media to investigators. In the videos, the suspects can be seen bragging about the shooting.

Police have not charged anyone yet.

Authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE MORE: ONLY ON 13: Mother of 2-year-old shot playing toys outside expected to make recovery