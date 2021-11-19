fire

Thick smoke sent into the air as HFD tries to get control of fire in Garden Oaks neighborhood

HFD tries to contain fire in Houston's Garden Oaks neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters called a third alarm at a warehouse in the Garden Oaks neighborhood near the North Loop, where a fire reported Friday morning has sent thick smoke into the air.

The Houston Fire Department said it is performing extinguishing efforts at 885 Wakefield Drive, which is just off Ella Boulevard.

It's not immediately known what type of business caught fire, or what may have caused it.

HFD called hazmat crews to the scene as part of the third alarm. A precautionary shelter in place order has since been lifted after it was issued around 11 a.m. to residents living nearby as HFD investigated what exactly was burning.

"We want to thank the community for their cooperation and ask that you continue to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic," HFD tweeted.



Assistant Chief Ruy Lozano said solvents may be stored at the warehouse.

Lozano urged residents within that area to turn off air conditioners.

Despite the precautions, HFD reported no injuries from the incident.

SkyEye captured thick smoke wafting into the air around the North Loop as it flew toward the scene.

Flames were also seen on the roof of the business, though, it appears the fire may be contained entirely within the building.

