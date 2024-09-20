HPD shoots armed man during disturbance outside his front yard in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by Houston police during a disturbance outside a home on Thursday night, according to officers.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that officers responded to a call at a home in the 2100 block of Cavalcade Street.

Police said neighbors called for help after seeing a man waving a gun in his front yard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to run and was shot by police. Investigators said he was alert while being taken to the hospital.

The department said no officers were injured, and an investigation is underway.

