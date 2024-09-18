When will the pipeline fire on border of La Porte and Deer Park finally go out? Here's what we know

SkyEye video showed the flames continuing to burn on Tuesday morning. The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management extended the expected burn-off timeline through later Tuesday.

SkyEye video showed the flames continuing to burn on Tuesday morning. The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management extended the expected burn-off timeline through later Tuesday.

SkyEye video showed the flames continuing to burn on Tuesday morning. The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management extended the expected burn-off timeline through later Tuesday.

SkyEye video showed the flames continuing to burn on Tuesday morning. The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management extended the expected burn-off timeline through later Tuesday.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The timeline has been pushed back yet again for an ongoing pipeline fire on the border of Deer Park and La Porte to finally burn itself out, with officials now saying it may happen Wednesday.

The fire ignited around 10 a.m. Monday after a vehicle crashed into an above-ground pipeline valve off Spencer Highway, according to investigators.

Officials thought it would have burned out Tuesday, but it's still going.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deer Park pipeline burnoff estimated to last through early Tuesday morning, company says

Police preliminarily said that a motor vehicle crash may have caused the large pipeline fire that drove nearby residents out of their homes.

Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo said once the fire is out, first responders will try to re-ignite the site to burn off any remaining product.

In an update on Tuesday morning, the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management said the fire is significantly smaller.

Energy Transfer, the company that owns the pipeline, said air quality monitoring continues to show no impact to air quality.

According to Hidalgo's office, there's no immediate risk for healthy people, adding that Harris County Pollution Control has been testing the air around the fire.

At first, there were elevated readings which caused concern, but officials said new data shows that initial equipment used to test was faulty. Still, if you're a senior, pregnant, or have chronic health issues, you're being advised to stay inside.

Authorities believe the driver of a white SUV drove through a fence on the west side of the nearby Walmart parking lot in the 9000 block of Spencer Highway, hitting the pipeline valve.

Witnesses told ABC13 that when the SUV hit the gas pipeline valve, it went airborne, then came the flames.

SEE ALSO: Deer Park pipeline blast witnesses describe airborne SUV: 'The car goes up in the air and back down'

A couple looking for parking at a Deer Park Walmart witnessed a driver crashing into a pipeline valve, causing a vehicle to go airborne.

The resultant explosion started in Deer Park and then spread south under Spencer Highway to La Porte, as the highway separates Deer Park to the north and La Porte to the south.

Further details about the driver and her condition have not been released.

Witness Hank Williams said he was at a nearby Discount Tire when he heard a loud boom.

"I stepped around the counter and I could see the vehicle and it was on fire," Williams said.

He said when it went off, he saw that vehicle go about 8 or 10 feet in the air and then he saw it land.

Officials said the area will have to cool down before residents can return to their homes. Around 50 homes near the fire had to be evacuated.

Energy Transfer identified the burning substance as liquid natural gas. In the wake of the event, the company set up a helpline for anyone displaced and/or impacted by the fire at 855-430-4491.

A Deer Park official told ABC13 that four people were injured from the event, including a firefighter for minor injuries. The four also includes two hospitalizations and two heat-related injuries.

Classes continued as usual on Tuesday morning in La Porte ISD after two elementary schools had to shelter in place on Monday.

13 INVESTIGATES: Energy Transfer waits hours before providing info on pipeline fire