13 Unsolved: 911 call released 5 years after man killed while shielding his girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Marlin Jordan died protecting his girlfriend.

On June 23, 2019, the 26-year-old was shot to death moments after he parked his car in front of his apartment on Hillmont Street in northwest Houston.

Five years later, Jordan's murder is still unsolved.

This is why Detective Sgt. John Stroble, with the Houston Police Department, contacted ABC13's Courtney Fischer and released some of the evidence in Jordan's case.

Early that morning, Maya Brashier, Jordan's girlfriend, called 911 moments after both had been shot.

Maya was hit in the leg and was able to communicate with the dispatcher, but Jordan was in bad shape. He had been shot multiple times as he shielded Brashier from the shooter.

"In his last actions, he didn't think. We just acted," Stroble told Eyewitness News.

Moments before the shooting, the man with the gun demanded Jordan's wallet and Brashier's backpack. The couple cooperated, investigators say, handing the items over. The man shot Jordan anyway, then ran off.

The 911 Call

Dispatcher: "Okay, are you putting pressure on the wound?"

Brashier: "No, he's-he's laid over. Do I need to flip him over?"

Dispatcher: "Okay, yes, ma'am."

Jordan can be heard gasping in the background of that 911 call, his final breaths before he was loaded into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

New video released of Jordan's suspected killer

"He didn't run away like a coward. He protected her with all his life. That's how he lived," Katheryn Jordan, Jordan's mother, said.

Now, police are releasing a new video clip you've never seen.

About 30 minutes before he murdered Jordan, the killer was seen walking west on Hillmont just before 5 a.m. But the video is grainy and difficult to make out.

The short Ring doorbell clip isn't great either-you can't see the alleged shooter's face.

But there is one key detail HPD is ready for you to know: what the suspect yelled.

"He said something to the effect of, 'Do you think this is a game?'" Stroble said.

"It isn't a game," Katheryn told ABC13. "You took my son's life. It's not a game."

Police think the shooter may have said the same thing to another victim before or after Jordan's deadly day. If that's you, Stroble wants to talk.

"Marvin was full of life," Katheryn said of her eldest son. "He wanted everybody else to live it, you know? If you couldn't, he wanted to help you."

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

