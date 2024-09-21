Ex-HPD Officer Gerald Goines' murder trial expected to go to jury next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The murder case against former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines will soon be in the hands of the jury.

Around noon on Friday, the defense rested in the 10-day murder trial.

Goines was accused of lying in order to obtain a no-knock search warrant back in 2019. The botched drug raid at 7815 Harding Street on Jan. 28, 2019, killed homeowners Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.

Four police officers were injured in the ensuing shootout.

Prosecutors argued that the couple would still be alive but for Goines' actions. They spent over a week laying out the case that Goines lied, making up a non-existent confidential informant as part of an elaborate scheme.

Defense attorneys chipped away at that argument by pointing out there is evidence that Tuttle and Nicholas used some drugs. In addition, they also argued that it was Tuttle who fired the first shot at an officer.

Both sides are expected to work out jury charge language with the judge on Monday. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday, and a verdict is expected sometime next week.

"I can see this as being a long deliberation, but one rule I know as a defense attorney is not to predict," Murray Newman, a Houston defense attorney who has been observing the trial, said. "I've been doing this for a long time, and whatever I predict for a jury, it's usually the opposite, so there's no predicting a jury."

