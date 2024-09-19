Vehicle that may have sparked pipeline fire pulled from crash site

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The vehicle that officials said crashed into a valve and sparked an ongoing pipeline fire on the border of Deer Park and La Porte was pulled from the site Thursday morning.

SkyEye was live over the scene during Eyewitness News at 7 a.m. as crews hooked up the burned car with a winch and dragged it away onto Spencer Highway.

The vehicle officials believe crashed into a valve, igniting a pipeline fire near Spencer Highway in the Deer Park/La Porte area has been removed.

Investigators surrounded the vehicle and looked inside.

So far, no information has been released about the driver in the vehicle.

The fire has been burning since the crash on Monday morning, though the flames now are noticeably smaller.

Thursday also marked the first day since the incident that residents in the neighborhood closest to the pipeline are waking up in their homes.

Still, there are some homes that are too damaged to stay in, if not from the flames, from the water firefighters used to try to keep the fire from spreading.

Melted cars, melted shutters off homes and destroyed playground equipment still remain.

Meanwhile, air quality monitoring continues.

As for the fire itself, the city of Deer Park now thinks it will be out some time Thursday night, adding that crews are making necessary repairs to the infrastructure.

That work is expected to be complete by around 6 p.m., and the fire should be out two to three hours after that.

