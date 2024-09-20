Houston rapper behind pimping songs faces life sentence for sex trafficking teenagers, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old Houston rapper has been sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking three minors and an adult, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

According to court documents, Jacorey Nathaniel Anderson, also known as Slando Kareem, lured victims from Houston to Austin with social media, text messages, and co-conspirators Lelonnie Stephon Jackson, 33, and Thomas Jarrett Barraza, 37.

Victims were used in sexually explicit advertisements for commercial sex online and instructed to walk an area known for prostitution, officials said.

Some of the victims were as young as 15 years old, court documents said. While some escaped within a day, one victim stayed with Anderson for weeks.

Throughout the process, Anderson starved the victims, gave them drugs, and took all the proceeds from the commercial sex.

One of the young victims told the court Anderson's actions took her childhood away and left a negative impact on all her relationships.

According to officials, Anderson's music mirrored the lifestyle he lived.

At the trial, the jury saw two of Anderson's rap videos. In one video, a female victim's hands and feet are bound while duct tape covers her mouth as Anderson physically assaults her.

"This case exemplifies how art sometimes imitates life. Anderson... performed vile songs glorifying the pimp/prostitute relationship," Hamdani said.

Anderson was finally arrested in Dallas for attempting to traffic who he thought was a minor but was an undercover officer. His phone was taken as a part of the arrest, which led investigators to his victims.

Co-conspirators Jackson and Barraza pleaded guilty to their involvement in the trafficking. Jackson faces five years in prison and Barraza's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

