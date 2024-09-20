Crews work to make repairs near pipeline fire site in Deer Park 4 days after explosion

Human remains were found inside the SUV that was pulled from the burn site of the pipeline fire near Spencer Highway in the Deer Park/La Porte area.

Human remains were found inside the SUV that was pulled from the burn site of the pipeline fire near Spencer Highway in the Deer Park/La Porte area.

Human remains were found inside the SUV that was pulled from the burn site of the pipeline fire near Spencer Highway in the Deer Park/La Porte area.

Human remains were found inside the SUV that was pulled from the burn site of the pipeline fire near Spencer Highway in the Deer Park/La Porte area.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Four days after a pipeline fire forced people in Deer Park and La Porte to leave their homes, crews are starting to make repairs near the blast site.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Friday, La Porte officials said Spencer Highway was reopened, but lanes closest to the pipeline grounds remain closed.

The update comes after human remains were found inside a car at the site. Officials believe the SUV crashed into a valve, sparking the dayslong fire.

Energy Transfer, the company that owns the pipeline, said the fire stopped burning on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Deer Park pipeline explosion exposes potential security flaws: 'Just a fence'

A pipeline design expert not involved with Energy Transfer's design didn't think the Deer Park easement could be protected with a fence alone.

Investigators have launched a criminal investigation as they wait to learn the identity of the person whose remains were found, adding that it would take some time before more information is released.

City officials said most residents who were evacuated have returned back home.

Still, some homes are too damaged to stay in, if not from the flames, from the water firefighters used to keep the fire from spreading.

Melted cars and shutters and destroyed playground equipment still remain.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE MORE COVERAGE:

'I don't think we can save anything': Families near pipeline return to damaged homes, melted cars

After an Energy Transfer pipeline exploded, Deer Park residents had to evacuate and came back days later to damaged homes and melted vehicles.

SkyEye was live over the area as crews removed the vehilce and investigators surrounded it for the first time since Monday's fire began.