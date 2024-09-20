New warrant suggests Fort Bend County Judge KP George knew about staffer's alleged wrongdoing

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A new search warrant implicates Fort Bend County Judge KP George in a fake social media campaign that already has one candidate on the November ballot facing charges.

The warrant, filed Thursday, accuses George of two counts of misrepresentation of identity, a Class A misdemeanor, for "acting with intent to promote or assist" Taral Patel "in campaign communication with the intent to injure or influence the result of an election." The allegations are violations of the Texas Election Code.

In the search warrant, investigators with the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office laid out their case for seizing and searching "all cellular communication devices" belonging to George.

The allegations follow the arrest of Precinct 3 Commissioner candidate Taral Patel on four felony counts of online impersonation. The warrant shows that investigators dug deeper into Patel's phone and email records to link his alleged wrongdoing to George.

READ MORE: Fort Bend Co. candidate who claimed to be hate speech target may have used 3rd persona, warrant says

According to the warrant, it all goes back to September 2022 when Patel was George's chief of staff and campaigning for his boss' re-election. Investigators believe Patel created fake Facebook accounts and then posted racist comments targeting George to garner sympathy. Some of those comments ended up in a collage on social media that Patel created. Investigators found text messages, the warrant says, from Patel to George that said, "I am posting the image now."

Immediately after the screenshot was a message from Patel that read, "Let me know if you approve, I'll share this post," the warrant reads.

The warrant also said George then responded with the following request, "Also add, this heinous act doesn't represent Fort Bend County we are that most diverse and inclusive county, our diversity is our strength (you are welcome to rephrase it fit the message)."

Three days later, George called out his opponent on ABC13.

"Many of these people are even tagging his website and web page and things of that nature and if he's not a part of this or doesn't appreciate this, he needs to come out and say that," he said.

A spokesperson with George's office responded late Thursday and said they will have "future comment."

The warrant also suggests George knew that Patel was using fake social media accounts to benefit George's re-election campaign.

In response to a negative social media response to a burn ban that George signed in June 2022, Patel sent a text to George that said, "They are just blowing up our social media. I will use fake account to counter them," according to the warrant.

Patel is accused of generating racist posts using fake accounts for his current campaign and has yet to drop out of the race.

George is not under indictment, according to online records.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.