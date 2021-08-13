whataburger

Patrick Mahomes, who signed $503M NFL contract, is opening Whataburger restaurants in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- Why go to Whataburger when Whataburger can come to you?

No, we're not talking about ordering from a delivery app. This is a lot bigger than that.

It turns out that Patrick Mahomes, the superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, misses the fast-food cravings that only Whataburger offers so much, that he's buying into a deal to bring as many as 30 franchises to Kansas and Missouri, a market that the restaurant has yet to tap.

Let us explain. Mahomes is a proud Texan, claiming Whitehouse - a Tyler suburb - as his hometown. He is also a Texas Tech alum.

And ever since the Chiefs acquired his accurate throwing arm, he has pleaded with Whataburger to bring their menu to his adopted hometown.



So, earlier this week, Whataburger announced Mahomes is the lead investor of a new franchisee, KMO Burger, that plans to open Whataburger locations from Wichita, Kansas, to St. Joseph, Missouri, over the next seven years.

The first restaurants under Mahomes' group are set to open in Kansas City next year.

"I love Kansas City and I love Whataburger," Mahomes said in a statement. "I'm excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home."

And don't worry, Mahomes can afford it after signing a massive $503 million deal last year, not to mention whatever interest he is accruing from his ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals.

While Whataburger is as Texan as Willie Nelson drinking Dr Pepper at a Buc-ee's, it's not uncommon to see the familiar orange and white "W" outside of the Lone Star State. Whataburger is located as far west as Arizona and as far east as Florida and Georgia.

