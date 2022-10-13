Weekend guide: Open-air museum downtown and a legendary ballerina's story takes center stage

ABC13 and our partners at Culturemap Houston take you inside what to do for the weekend including Barktoberfest, Plumshuga and an open-air museum in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend brings plenty of October-themed events. A local spot raises a glass to Oktoberfest, while three outdoor activities toast Halloween with movies, garden fun, and doggy dress up.

Several art houses feature openings, including a must-see Black exhibit at the MFAH, while downtown towers with art offerings in a mile-long run of new murals with a meaningful message.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Friday, October 14

King's BierHaus presents 10th Annual Oktoberfest

King's BierHaus will present its 10th annual Oktoberfest, celebrating just a few of the diverse cultures that make up Houston. Guests will have the opportunity to give the community an authentic German/Austrian experience with several Oktoberfest beers and homemade authentic food. Oktoberfest will feature such traditional events as the Bavarian Strongman and Strongwoman contest, as well as more modern fare, like the dog costume contest. There will also be live music, carnival games, a photo booth, and more. 3 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts presents Reading the City: Perspectives on the Contemporary Global Metropolis

Presenting a wide-ranging selection of contemporary international artists, the exhibition illustrates how we see and experience the city, psychologically and physically, focusing on overarching aspects of urban life that affect its inhabitants. The arts play a key role in a global conversation about the effects urban agglomerations are having on the lives, bodies, and minds of individuals. With the selected works as an interpretive resource, the accompanying lecture and symposium will consider how "urban impressions" in the contemporary arts affect conceptions of our planetary "city." The event will take place over two days. The first day will be held at Anderson Hall, and the second will be held at the Moody Center for the Arts. 5:30 p.m. (10 a.m. Saturday).

DACAMERA presents Gala Opening Night: Gil Shaham

The incomparable violinist Gil Shaham makes his long-awaited DACAMERA debut with his longtime chamber music partner Akira Eguchi. Shaham's charismatic artistry brings together flawless technique, warmth and generosity of spirit. His many accolades include the Avery Fisher Prize, a Grammy and Musical America's "Instrumentalist of the Year." The program will include Brahms: Sonatensatz from the F-A-E Sonata, Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 108, Dvoák: Violin Sonata in F Major, Op. 57 B. 106, Dvoák: Romance for violin and piano in F Minor, Op. 11, and Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 94. 7 p.m.

Family Movie Night at Levy Park

Don your Halloween best, grab the family and pup, and head out for a free screening of the animated fave Hotel Transylvania. Grab grub from Hearsay on the Go and Gaspachos. Outside furniture is not permitted; blankets and park chairs can be used to lounge. Free; 7:30 p.m.

For the rest of the weekend events, including ArBOOretum and an open-air museum in downtown Houston, visit our partners at Culturemap.