Things to do in Houston: Weekend rap battle and sandcastle sculptures take over Galveston

There's never a shortage of things to do in and around Houston. Here are some highlights for this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, locals are invited to sweat it out, but in the confines of an innovative new gym. Film fans can flock to a classic outdoor thriller screening at Buffalo Bayou Park, while the city celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary downtown.

Look for art shows, a horror movie fest, a celebration of reggae and more. And those looking to bloom can hit Houston's hottest plant shop for prosecco, partying, and of course, that plant life.

Plants & Prosecco at The Plant Project Houston

Fresh off her second, blooming Plantchella festival (a must-attend, three-day celebration), plant princess Bree Iman Clarke is back with her buzzy Plants & Prosecco party. The name says it all: Head to the thriving Plant Project Houston space in Montrose Collective for light bites, refreshing pours of prosecco, and boss beats spun by DJ SuperJay. As the Plant Project is all cultivating community, visitors are encouraged to mix, mingle, shop, and get their green thumb on in a lush shop full of good vibes. Noon to 3 p.m.

2023 Houston Reggae Fest

The sixth annual Houston Reggae Fest is set and ready for more vibes. Held at Hermann Square and Tranquility Park in downtown Houston, the festival will have two full days of music, fun and culture for you to enjoy. Mykal Rose, Eek-A-Mouse, Yemi Alade, Jemere Morgan, Warrior King, and Maga Stories will be a few of the artists performing on multiple stages. There will also be food trucks, local vendors, and art activities for the whole family. Noon.

Red Bull Batalla Houston Regional Qualifier

The Red Bull Batalla USA Championship will visit Houston for its first-ever Batalla event with this Regional USA Qualifier taking place at Metropolis, one of Houston's most popular Latin music clubs. This year's Texas showdown will feature sixteen dynamic lyricists. Half of the competitors hail from Texas, with MCs representing Austin, El Paso, San Antonio, and Houston, although all 16 are hoping to snag their spot at the National USA Final in Dallas later this year. Fans are encouraged to RSVP and reserve their spot in advance. 2 p.m.

