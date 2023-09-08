"Jagged Little Pill," Discovery Green's "México en el Corazón," and Market Square Park are some of the things you can enjoy in Houston this weekend.

Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening in the area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

It's the last weekend to check out Theatre Under the Stars' production of "Jagged Little Pill," a musical based on Alanis Morissette's music many of us know and love.

Cast member Rishi Golani, who plays Phoenix, says it's about a family of four struggling with real-life issues from sexual assault, drug abuse, and racism.

"It's a story about recognizing the problems in the family, loving your family, and supporting them in what is a difficult part of life," Golani said.

"Jagged Little Pill" will run through Sunday, Sept. 10.

You can use the code TUTSLatino for 20% off your tickets. TUTS hopes to get more Hispanics out to the theater, hence this initiative.

On Friday night, Discovery Green is hosting its "México en el Corazón" (Mexico in our Heart) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of Mexico with folkloric dancers and mariachi.

You can also enjoy some amazing food over at the Lakehouse. "Top Chef" finalist and owner of JUN, Evelyn Garcia, will take over the restaurant for the night to add her Latin twist.

"The menu itself is pulling from my background. I'm Mexican/Salvadorean, and pulling a little from that with my chef twist is what reminds me of home and my family," Garcia said.

Finally, on Saturday, there's a new farmers market in the city to take advantage of.

Head out to Market Square Park on Milam from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a historic area downtown where you can hang out for a bit and check out the vendors.

There will be fresh fruits, veggies, and more for purchase.

For more on this story, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.