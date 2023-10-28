With Halloween right around the corner, check out these fun musicals and related-events happening in Houston this weekend!

Qué Pasa Houston? Here are Halloween events happening in the area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- T.G.I.F. Let's talk about Qué Pasa Houston.

It has become a family tradition. The 10th annual "Calavera con Calavera" production at the Miller Outdoor Theatre is Friday at 7:30 p.m.

It is free to attend, and remember, if you don't get a free ticket online, you can sit out in the lawn and enjoy it. This production is about a family that gets together to celebrate Día de los Muertos. There is also mariachi music and ballet folklórico.

You can learn more about Day of the Dead celebrations and enjoy a festival on Saturday. This one will be happening at the East End's Navigation esplanade from 12-6 p.m. It's free to get in. There will be lots of food and entertainment.

Just in time for Halloween, it is your last weekend to see the latest musical production of "Theatre Under the Stars."

Actor Danny Rothman said this role is a dream come true and he can't wait for others to see.

TUTS is offering a 20% discount code in an effort to get more Latinos to the theatre at checkout use code 'TutsLatino' for all tickets except tier 1.

If you're looking for a scare, enjoy a free Haunted House put on by a local law firm, Mukerji. It's called "Nightmare on Smith Street" over at 2405 Smith Street.

There are only two time slots for Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Make sure you RSVP to: RSVP@mukerjilaw.com

For more on this story, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.