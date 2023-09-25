Houston Astros postseason odds 2023: World Series champs need wins badly vs. Seattle, Arizona

If the postseason started, would the Astros make it? As of Monday, yes, but not earning a win against Kansas City just made things more difficult.

Series sweeps of Houston and Seattle sets up pivotal, late-night games Monday through Wednesday between the two clubs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dreams of a repeat postseason run for the Astros and their fans have now turned into a waking nightmare.

And what's more? The defending World Series champions, who are in playoff position but no closer to clinching, head off to the Pacific Northwest for the next three games for pivotal contests that are expected to end by the time Houstonians are tucked into bed - at least, if the anxiety of losing keeps you up.

To set the table for the final six Astros games of a season that has become one grand rollercoaster ride, Houston faces the Seattle Mariners for three games from Monday through Wednesday and the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games Friday through Sunday.

ABC13 breaks down what's at stake, the odds of making the postseason, and what the 'Stros face ahead against two other teams in the hunt for October.

Are the Astros out of the playoffs?

Entering Houston's last week of the season, the two-time World Series champions (85-71) own a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League wild-card spot, or the No. 6 seed in the AL portion of the playoff bracket.

In terms of the AL West crown, the Astros are two and a half games back from the leaders, the Texas Rangers, who, like Seattle, have seven games left in their season, compared to Houston's six.

Why are the Astros playing for the wild card?

The Astros held a half-game lead over both Seattle and Texas heading into their home series finale against the 100-loss Kansas City Royals over the weekend. At the same time, Texas and Seattle faced off in Arlington, which set up the possibility of Houston extending its lead over one of their rivals.

However, Houston lost all three games against the Royals, while Texas benefitted from Houston's mini-collapse by sweeping all three games against Seattle.

The AL West crown served as the de-facto second place in the league's postseason bracket, and with a three-way race for the division, it was widely accepted that one or both teams who didn't win the West would go for the consolation of playing for one or two of the three wild-card spots.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have a better record than all three AL West combatants but no better than their AL East rivals, the Orioles, have virtually locked up the first wild card. The Toronto Blue Jays, who have played well enough to stay in the hunt, are the likely holders of the second wild-card by the end of the season.

Therefore, the Astros and the Mariners, who are hovering around 13-14 games above .500, will battle it out for the final wild-card spot unless Toronto, which is currently two games up on the 'Stros for the second wild card, loses out for the rest of its games.

All of this isn't to say that the Astros can't win the AL West for another season, but there is little room for mistake to make that happen, and, in effect, Houston doesn't hold its own destiny in that regard.

What needs to happen for Houston to make the playoffs?

Winning is a cure-all for disaster in pro sports, like the one Houston faced against KC, and the Astros indeed need victories.

Michael Schwab, a writer for the Juice Box Journal newsletter, broke it down in a post to X hours after Houston was swept to close out the home portion of the schedule. And, yes, there is a path if Houston drops a game.

Scenarios where Houston controls its own destiny:

Astros sweep Seattle in three games and win at least one of three at Arizona.

Astros win two of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona.

Scenarios where Houston will need outside help:

Astros win two of three in Seattle and win two of three at Arizona, and Seattle loses one of four games in its final series against Texas.

Astros win one of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona, and Seattle loses three of four games against Texas.

Astros win at least three of the next six games, and Toronto loses at least three of its next six.

Additionally, Houston owns a season-series tiebreaker against the Rangers but holds a disadvantage to Seattle and Toronto.

What are Houston's odds of making the postseason?

Before the weekend's series, ESPN Analytics gave Houston a 92% chance of making the postseason, along with a 56% chance to clinch the division and a 36% probability of a wild-card spot.

But like the main character in "Weekend at Bernie's," consider a division championship pretty much dead despite keeping a small chance alive.

As of Monday, ahead of the start of the Astros-Mariners series, Houston holds a 58% chance of making the playoffs, a 12% chance of winning the division, and a 45% chance of earning a wild-card spot.

Seattle, on the other hand, holds a 48% chance of a playoff spot, with 8% odds for a division crown and a two-in-five chance of a wild-card spot.

In addition, Houston's odds of winning a World Series took a hit after the Royals series. They are 4%, with the Rangers now with the best odds in the AL to take home their first world championship.

How have the Astros done against Seattle and Arizona in recent times?

Now that Houston needs to work in a Seattle sweep to help better its odds, fans can take solace that the Astros have actually swept the M's at T-Mobile Park not too long ago.

The Astros' last sweep in the Emerald City happened on July 22-24, 2022, similarly to start a six-game road trip.

The last time Houston traveled to Chase Field in Arizona for a series with the D-Backs, the 'Stros won two of three games April 12-15, 2022.

Additionally, the 'Stros love upsetting fans as the visiting team. They are 17 games above .500 on the road this season.

So, if it will help you sleep Monday night, history is on Houston's side, right?

Just to bring you back to earth, the M's have won eight of 10 this season against Houston.

What's left in Houston's schedule?

Record, as of Monday: 85-69

Monday : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Tuesday : at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

: at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Friday : at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

: at Arizona, 8:40 p.m. Saturday : at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

: at Arizona, 7:10 p.m. Sunday: at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.+

All times are CT.

+ - denotes final Astros game of 2023 regular season

