2023 AL West race: Astros punishing Rangers behind home runs by Altuve, Maldonado, Alvarez

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jose Altuve made more history on Tuesday, exactly a week after hitting for his first-career cycle.

The star second baseman launched home runs in each of his first three at-bats, accounting for three of the nine runs scored by the Astros to begin the second game of three in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.

Altuve's three long balls actually extended a four home-run streak dating back to his final at-bat in the ninth inning against the Rangers on Monday, when he launched two homers in that game.

Tuesday marked just the second time in the 32-year-old's MLB career he has hit three homers in a game.

Altuve also became the first Astro in franchise history to hit five home runs in six at-bats, dating back to Monday.

But it wasn't just Altuve. Catcher Martin Maldonado crushed two home runs of his own as part of a night that the Astros registered double-digit hits.

Through seven innings, Houston, who entered Tuesday night's contest tied with Seattle in a one-game lead over Texas for the AL West's top spot, is cruising to a 14-1 lead also due to a solid Framber Valdez start. He allowed six hits and just one earned run through 98 pitches.

If results hold, the Astros would earn sole possession of the division's first place, thanks in part to a comeback win by the Cincinnati Reds over Seattle on Tuesday night.

The game is still ongoing. ABC13 Sports will provide updated details as the game heads to a final score.