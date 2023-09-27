If the postseason started, would the Astros make it? As of Monday, yes, but not earning a win against Kansas City just made things more difficult.

Will the Astros make the playoffs? Tickets for potential wild card and ALDS games now on sale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tickets for the Astros' potential post-season run went on sale Wednesday morning. But, the team still has a handful of games left before they can claim a spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, in Tuesday night's game against the Mariners, Astros pitcher Cristian Javier allowed three hits and was charged with four runs, one of which was scored during a throwing error made by Jose Altuve in the third inning.

The Mariners won 6-2, but it's not over yet! The Astros play them again on Wednesday night in the series finale.

Tickets for all potential Wild Card Series and American League Division Series home games went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

