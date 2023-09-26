Astros' path to the postseason: Cristian Javier could help put Houston in position to sweep Seattle

If the postseason started, would the Astros make it? As of Monday, yes, but not earning a win against Kansas City just made things more difficult.

ESPN Analytics give Houston a 63% of making the postseason after the team's 5-1 win vs. Seattle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' mission is simple: win games now to enter the postseason.

Monday's series-opening 5-1 victory against the Seattle Mariners is a good spark to light the fire of a repeat World Series championship bid, especially with little remaining games and room for error.

But after Justin Verlander's return to form last night, can his platoonmate Cristian Javier follow that up Tuesday and put Houston in position to go for the sweep of a hated rival Wednesday?

ABC13 Sports looks at Houston's updated postseason odds and the implications in Javier's crucial start against a team still within striking distance to take over the Astros for the final American League wild-card spot.

Where do the Astros and other remaining AL rivals stand?

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez pumps his fist while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Astros (86-71) extended their lead to one and a half games over Seattle (84-72) for the third AL wild-card berth after their win at T-Mobile Park. Houston also remained two and a half games for the top of the AL West behind Texas (88-68), which maintained its lead after a 5-1 win over the Los Angles Angels on Monday.

Houston is also a game and a half behind for the second AL wild-card spot, which Toronto (87-69) owns. The Blue Jays have a six-game homestand Tuesday through Sunday to end their regular season.

What needs to happen for Houston to make the playoffs?

As has been established heading into the Seattle series, the Astros being swept for their final home series of the season did not help.

But the scenarios, first reported on Monday, remain unchanged.

Scenarios where Houston controls its own destiny:

Astros sweep Seattle in three games and win at least one of three at Arizona.

Astros win two of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona.

Scenarios where Houston will need outside help:

Astros win two of three in Seattle and win two of three at Arizona, and Seattle loses one of four games in its final series against Texas.

Astros win one of three in Seattle and sweep Arizona, and Seattle loses three of four games against Texas.

Astros win at least three of the next six games, and Toronto loses at least three of its next six.

Of Texas, Seattle, and Toronto, Houston, which has five games left, owns a season-series tiebreaker against only the Rangers, who play six more games, including four against the Mariners.

Why are the Astros playing for the wild card?

The Astros held a half-game lead over both Seattle and Texas heading into their home series finale against the 100-loss Kansas City Royals over the weekend. At the same time, Texas and Seattle faced off in Arlington, which set up the possibility of Houston extending its lead over one of their rivals.

However, Houston lost all three games against the Royals, while Texas benefitted from Houston's mini-collapse by sweeping all three games against Seattle.

The AL West crown served as the de-facto second place in the league's postseason bracket, and with a three-way race for the division, it was widely accepted that one or both teams who didn't win the West would go for the consolation of playing for one or two of the three wild-card spots.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have a better record than all three AL West combatants but no better than their AL East rivals, the Orioles, have virtually locked up the first wild card. The Blue Jays, who have played well enough to stay in the hunt, are the likely holders of the second wild-card by the end of the season, so much so that ESPN Analytics gave Toronto a 98% chance of clinching that ticket into the playoffs.

Therefore, the Astros and the Mariners, who are hovering around 13-14 games above .500, will battle it out for the final wild-card spot unless Toronto loses out for the rest of its games.

All of this isn't to say that the Astros can't win the AL West for another season, but there is little room for mistake to make that happen, and, in effect, Houston doesn't hold its own destiny in that regard. They would need help from the Angels and the Mariners, who are the Rangers' remaining opponents.

What are Houston's odds of making the postseason?

Behold, the drama of mathematics.

ESPN Analytics gave the Astros a three-in-four chance, or 76%, of making the playoffs, with 63% odds of doing it through the wild card. For those hoping for an AL West division crown, Houston has just a 13% chance, but with a Houston win and a Texas loss Tuesday, that could improve.

As for the chances of a repeat World Series win, Houston holds a 5% chance, which is fourth-best in the AL behind Texas, Baltimore, and Tampa Bay.

As for Tuesday's game, ESPN Analytics is giving Seattle a 54% chance to win, which would improve its postseason odds from 28% to 44%. On the flipside, Houston would see its playoff odds skyrocket to 93% if it wins. A loss erodes the Astros' chances to 60%.

How is Cristian Javier against Seattle?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2023, in Seattle. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

In five starts against the Mariners, the 26-year-old starting pitcher boasts a 3-1 record with one no-decision, which took place this past May 5 in his only career start at T-Mobile Park and his only other time this season he's faced the M's.

That's right. Javier, who signed a five-year, $64 million extension with the Astros, has not earned a winning decision at T-Mobile Park in his four-season career.

In that May outing, he worked seven innings, allowing three hits and three runs while also striking out eight batters. After Javier exited the game, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu allowed Seattle to tie but was given the victory when Houston scored the go-ahead runs late.

So, there's no pressure to earn an inaugural win when your team needs it the most, right?

What's left in Houston's schedule?

Tuesday : at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

: at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Friday : at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

: at Arizona, 8:40 p.m. Saturday : at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

: at Arizona, 7:10 p.m. Sunday: at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.+

All times are CT.

+ - denotes final Astros game of 2023 regular season

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Data compiled by Sports Reference and ESPN was used in this report.

