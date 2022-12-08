Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs

The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents are outraged after an aide who's supposed to help kids with special needs in the Wharton Independent School District was arrested for hitting students, some of whom are non-verbal.

CPS has been investigating this for months, but once the school district found out about what was going, it launched its own investigation and fired 66-year-old Donna Plunkett.

Parents of her alleged victims are outraged.

"Very angry this was happening in the classroom. How can you do this to these children?" one mother asked.

The mom, who did not want to be identified, is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School. When she came home with bruises, the mom knew something was wrong.

"She can't really tell me if somebody's doing something to her, but lately, the past two weeks, she's been terrified to go to school," she continued.

According to the Wharton County District Attorney's Office, Plunkett mistreated kids in the life skills class, which involves kids with special needs who can't stick up for themselves or often verbalize what happened.

CPS got two outside complaints about Plunkett, then alerted Wharton ISD officials. They conducted their own investigation, reviewed classroom footage, and swiftly took action. Plunkett was fired. She's also facing four counts of injury to a child.

The aide working with her, whom investigators believe lied about seeing any abuse and was complicit, is expected to be arrested soon.

The district went on to release the following statement:

"The District is aware of allegations leading to the recent arrest of one former Wharton ISD staff member and a pending arrest of a second former staff member based on interactions with students. The District has taken those allegations very seriously. In addition to notifying the proper authorities, the District is conducting its own investigation. Although the Administration has not concluded its investigation, the staff members have been terminated. Providing our students with a safe learning environment is of paramount importance. The District is committed to efficiently and effectively handling this issue with as little disruption to our students as possible. Because this is a pending criminal matter and in the interest of respecting the privacy of those involved, the District will allow the legal process to take its course and will refrain from commenting further."

The mom we spoke with wants Plunkett to be permanently banned from classrooms.

"I hope she isn't able to work with kids ever again. I just hope that she doesn't just get a slap on the hand."

