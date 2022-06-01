Truck overturns and spills dry concrete load across inbound Westpark Tollway

WESTPARK TOLLWAY EASTBOUND MAIN LANES CLOSED AT MASON RD EXIT



Overturned dry concrete truck on the tollway plus another 5+ vehicles. This will be an extended scene.



Expect delays. Love your neighbor. Vehicles may exit Mason Rd. #hounews pic.twitter.com/GkDeV3zaPx — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) June 1, 2022

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If your driving plans from points like Fulshear and Cinco Ranch require you to head eastbound on the Westpark Tollway, you can expect major delays.An overturned truck that spilled its dry concrete load across lanes is blocking the inbound tollway at Mason Road.The Community Volunteer Fire Department tweeted photos of the overturned hauler and also added that at least five more vehicles were involved in the incident.This will be an extended scene and vehicles may exit at Mason Road, the fire department tweeted, along with a "Love your neighbor" message.It's not immediately known what caused the overturn or how long the closure will last.It's also not known if anyone is injured.