2 injured in 2-alarm west Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hurt and multiple units were damaged Saturday morning when fire spread at a west Houston apartment complex.

It happened after 5 a.m. in the 2200 block of Westerland Drive near Westheimer.

Houston firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly but not before at least one building was destroyed in the two-alarm blaze.

Two people were hurt and were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.
