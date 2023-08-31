Drive-by shooting outside west Houston taco truck leaves 4 men hurt, including 2 brothers

"I'm just glad my brothers are alive. At the end of the day, that's all that really matters." The brother of two of the victims told ABC13 they had only been at the food truck for 10 minutes when the shots rang out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman got away after shooting four men in a drive-by at a taco truck in west Houston on Wednesday night.

Two of the men who were shot are brothers, family members told ABC13 at the scene. All four victims were rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened shortly around 10:10 p.m. outside of Taco Fuego, which is parked in the 2800 block of Chimney Rock Road near Westheimer Road. There are several other food trucks and businesses in the area.

It's unclear what the motive for the shooting was, Houston police said.

The incident sent a lot of people running. On Thursday morning, there was still a mess of medical supplies and food left on the ground.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings, in addition to the four victims.

Investigators said a dark-colored car was driving west on Val Verde Street and almost came to a stop when the rear passenger door opened up and shots were fired. All four of the men who were shot were standing outside of the food truck, police said.

The car then took off northbound on Chimney Rock Road, headed for Westheimer Road, HPD said.

Police said all of the victims are in their 30s or 40s.

"All four were taken to local hospitals," Asst. Chief K. Deese said. "The last report we got was that two were critical and in surgery."

Investigators said one of the victims managed to fire a shot back, but the suspect vehicle was already gone.

ABC13 spoke to the brother of two of the victims. He said they came to the truck to get tacos and were standing in line. Only 10 minutes later, the suspect vehicle pulled up and shots were fired.

He said he has spoken with one of his brothers, who was shot in the leg. That brother immediately fell to the ground after he was hit. Then he started looking for his brother, who was already laying on the ground.

"I talked to him and he said they weren't even here 10 minutes. I mean, you can't even get your food in 10 minutes. The way it happened so fast, you know, he said that he heard 'click click,' and as he turned, before he knew it, he was already on the ground," Dawahn Landry said. "I'm just glad my brothers are alive. To be honest, at the end of the day, that's all that really matters -- that they are alive."

He said one of his brothers underwent surgery, while the other one has surgery scheduled later on Thursday.

He said he doesn't know the other two men who were shot.

Police were reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses. They asked any witnesses to come forward.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.