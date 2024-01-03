18-year-old charged after man targeted, killed by masked men while walking to hotel in November

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for 18-year-old Joseph Refugio Ramos after a man was allegedly targeted by a group of masked men back in November.

The Houston Police Department released an image of Ramos on Wednesday, saying he is facing a murder charge for 26-year-old Dominique Rice's death.

Rice was shot and killed on Nov. 12 while walking with a woman back to their hotel at 4800 West 34th Street, according to police.

Investigators believe he was targeted by four masked men, and identified Ramos as one of the suspects.

The woman told police a dark sedan pulled up to them, and a group of armed men in ski masks shot Rice multiple times.

Officers said the woman ran away and was not injured as the suspects fled the scene.

Houston police were alerted of the shooting after ShotSpotter technology detected shots had been fired in the area.

When first responders arrived, the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was with Rice reported that there was a disagreement with some men earlier in the day, leading investigators to believe the shooting was a result of that incident.

Investigators connected Ramos as one of the suspects and filed charges on Tuesday, but have not made an arrest.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Ramos or the identities of the other suspects, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in northwest Houston, allegedly targeted by men in masks while walking back to his hotel