Man killed in northwest Houston, allegedly targeted by men in masks while walking back to his hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating the murder of a man in northwest Houston.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, North Patrol responded to reports of shots fired on the 4800 block of West 34th Street, authorities said.

At the scene, police reported finding a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the man was walking with a woman to a hotel they were staying at when a dark sedan with four men in ski masks targeted the two.

The woman said all four men had guns and shot the man she was with.

Then, the four men in masks fled westbound down 34th Street, according to the woman.

The woman reported that there was a disagreement with some men during the day, investigators said.

Investigators believe the incident was not a robbery but rather the result of an earlier incident.

Police found shell casings and possible surveillance video where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information should call HPD.