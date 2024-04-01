Yard worker hurls weed eater at 4 fleeing suspects who allegedly stole tools from truck, Pct. 4 says

Video captures a suspect falling out of the car after the yard worker throws a weed-eating machine at them in an attempt to stop them from fleeing with his equipment.

Video captures a suspect falling out of the car after the yard worker throws a weed-eating machine at them in an attempt to stop them from fleeing with his equipment.

Video captures a suspect falling out of the car after the yard worker throws a weed-eating machine at them in an attempt to stop them from fleeing with his equipment.

Video captures a suspect falling out of the car after the yard worker throws a weed-eating machine at them in an attempt to stop them from fleeing with his equipment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One of several suspects is now in custody after scuffling with a yard worker whose equipment he's accused of swiping, and it was all caught on camera.

The ordeal occurred in the Prestonwood Forest neighborhood in the 8200 block of Renmark Lane on Saturday, March 30.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies responded to the area regarding an aggravated robbery. Officials said four suspects were driving separate vehicles and allegedly stole several pieces of the worker's equipment from the tailgate of his truck.

In the video, you can see the suspects attempt to make their getaway in a red car, but the worker quickly reacts, throwing a weed eater at them, somehow causing one of the suspects to fall from the passenger side.

At one point, deputies said, the suspects attempted to hit the yard worker with the car and allegedly displayed a firearm.

That is when the worker picks up the machine again and is seen chasing the fallen suspect through a yard and attacking him. A neighbor enters the frame, helping the yard worker attempt to subdue the suspect.

The suspect, identified by Pct. 4 as Jarrell Alexander, was later picked up by his friends, who took him to the hospital, where deputies eventually located him.

Alexander was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Harris County Jail and given a $50,000 bond.

"The investigation continues to identify the additional suspects who fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this case or the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472," Constable Mike Herman said.