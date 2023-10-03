Mother pleads guilty in connection with 2022 drowning of 3-year-old son

Months after 3-year-old Mars Bedell drowned at Baystone Apartments pool, his mother has been arrested, police said.

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother, whose 3-year-old son died in July 2022 after he was pulled from an apartment pool, pleaded guilty to abandoning a child charge.

Christina Meeks was arrested and charged in November 2022 in connection with her son's drowning nearly four months after the incident.

The video above is from a previous report.

On the afternoon of July 3, 2022, 3-year-old Mars Bedell was rushed to the hospital after he was found floating in one of the pools at Baystone Apartments in the 800 block of West NASA Parkway. At the time, officials said Mars was at the pool with family when he went under. Two days later, on July 5, police said the 3-year-old had died.

Mars would then go on to save the lives of four people through organ donation.

After the boy's death, police said no criminal charges had been filed. But on Nov. 1, 2022, Meeks was arrested and charged with child endangerment as a result of Webster police's investigation. Records state she had left Mars unsupervised for more than an hour.

More than a year after Mars' death, there was a plea hearing in Meeks' case, where she pleaded guilty to the charge.

A hearing for her punishment will be held on Dec. 20.