3-year-old boy who drowned in Webster saving lives through organ donation

Mars Bedellwas died after he was found floating at an apartment pool. After his death, his family decided to donate his organs.
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- The 3-year-old boy who drowned at an apartment pool in Webster is saving lives through organ donation.

On Thursday, family and friends of Mars Bedellwas, as well as hospital staff at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, lined up the halls to pay tribute to Mars for being an organ donor during his honor walk.

On July 3, Mars was found floating in of the pools at the Baystone Apartments. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead on July 5, and his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs.

Nurses said they wanted to make Mars' honor walk special by dressing up in masks and capes, as his favorite toys were superheroes.

According to a spokesperson with the hospital, two children and two adults were able to receive Mars' organs.
