Mother arrested months after 3-year-old found floating in Webster apartment pool, police say

On July 3, Mars Bedell was found floating in one of the pools at the Baystone Apartments. He died on July 5.

First responders started CPR when they arrived on the scene before taking the boy to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost four months after a 3-year-old boy drowned in Webster, his mother has been arrested, according to police.

On Tuesday, Webster police confirmed to ABC13 that the mother, who was with her son at the time he went underwater in a pool, was arrested at 4 p.m. on a warrant for endangering a child. This comes as a result of their investigation, police said.

On July 3, officers responded to a call of a toddler found floating in one of the pools at the Baystone Apartments at 800 West NASA Parkway. The boy, identified as Mars Bedell, was taken to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital, where he died two days later.

After Mars' death, his family made the difficult decision to donate his organs. This resulted in saving the lives of two adults and two children, a hospital spokesperson said.

At the time, investigators said the boy was with his family when he went under.

No additional details were released regarding the mother's arrest.

