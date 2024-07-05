Woman drowns in Lake Conroe after falling off boat on July 4th holiday, Montgomery Co. Pct. 1 says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman drowned after she fell off a boat on Lake Conroe on the July Fourth holiday, according to officials.

The Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable's Office said officials were called to the Scott's Ridge Boat Ramp, north of FM-1097, just before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to a woman who had fallen off a boat.

Several people jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the woman, but they were unsuccessful, 911 callers told dispatch.

After about two and a half hours of searching, the woman's body was found by rescue and recovery divers around 11:30 p.m., according to Pct. 1.

"Constable Philip Cash expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim and reminds everyone on Lake Conroe to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water," Pct. 1 said in a statement. "No matter your expertise in the water, personal floatation devices (PFD's or life jackets) save lives."

The woman name has not yet been released.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are leading the investigation into her death.

