Take cover! Strong cold front blows into Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front is moving through Southeast Texas bringing gusty winds, much colder air, and some light rain.





This is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Tuesday or Wednesday morning. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.

The cold front made it into our northwestern counties around 2 pm and should make it into Houston around 4-5 pm. The front should be near the coast by 6 pm. This front will bring in cold air, gusty winds, and a chance for light showers. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 am Tuesday for our entire area. Wind speeds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts near 40 will be possible. More rain is expected to move in overnight into Tuesday morning. A little bit of sleet could get mixed in with the rain but no major travel impacts are expected.

Cold air will quickly filter in overnight Monday into Tuesday. This should allow our low temperatures to drop down into the low 30s. The wind chill should actually be down in the 20s! Temperatures should stay in the 40s throughout the day on Tuesday.

With freezing temperatures in the forecast, it would be a good time to prepare... Make sure you bring your pets indoors tonight and cover any sensitive plants.

Chilly temperatures should continue throughout much of the week before a slight warm up comes Friday into the weekend.

