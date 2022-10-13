Coast Guard searching for missing 17-year-old swimmer in South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is ongoing for a 17-year-old who went off in the water off South Padre Island.

According to the Coast Guard, a 911 call was made at about 4:12 p.m. Wednesday about a missing swimmer who was last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

The victim is said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black shorts and glasses.

An urgent marine information broadcast was launched and a boat crew was sent to search for the missing swimmer.

Anyone with information that could help the search efforts is urged to contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.