13-year-old girl found safe after she was reported missing in Sheldon, Texas, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl out of Sheldon, Texas, has been found safe after her disappearance prompted a regional Amber Alert overnight.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Cecilia Alvarado had last been seen Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Sunshine Street.

Law enforcement believed she was in danger and with an unknown man.

"Cecilia has been located and is safe. Appreciate the strong work of our team and public safety partners," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Authorities did not share additional information about how and where she was located.