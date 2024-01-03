Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Karley Smart who disappeared in Angleton on Tuesday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Angleton after police said she disappeared on Tuesday.
Everyone received the local Amber Alert Wednesday evening regarding 13-year-old Karley Smart. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Karley was last seen getting into a blue truck at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Austin Street.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a black backpack with sunflowers. Authorities didn't provide a license plate number of the suspected vehicle, but said the tags are from Texas.
The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office posted on social media about Karley's disappearance, saying she is a student at Angleton Junior High.
Authorities believe Karley is in grave danger, and urge anyone who may have seen Karley to contact the Angleton Police Department at (979) 849-2383.