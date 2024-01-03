WATCH LIVE

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Karley Smart who disappeared in Angleton on Tuesday

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 11:25PM
What to do when someone you know goes missing
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of Angleton after police said she disappeared on Tuesday.

Everyone received the local Amber Alert Wednesday evening regarding 13-year-old Karley Smart. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Karley was last seen getting into a blue truck at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Austin Street.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a black backpack with sunflowers. Authorities didn't provide a license plate number of the suspected vehicle, but said the tags are from Texas.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office posted on social media about Karley's disappearance, saying she is a student at Angleton Junior High.

Authorities believe Karley is in grave danger, and urge anyone who may have seen Karley to contact the Angleton Police Department at (979) 849-2383.

Abducted Child: Karley Smart

  • Age: 13
  • Race: white
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Purple
  • Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
  • Gender: Female
