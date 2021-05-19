water rescue

Abandoned car no match for high water along bayou

How did a car end up on the White Oak Bayou Trail?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters responded to multiple calls for water rescues Wednesday morning as rain continued to fall across the region, including a car that ended up along a flooded bayou trail.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Hogan Street along White Oak Bayou north of downtown for a water rescue just before 7 a.m. A gray sedan was found in the flood waters, but no driver was found.



Firefighters also responded to a reported manhole rescue at Post Oak and Ambassador Wednesday morning, but that call was later cleared.

Fallen tree branches also presented challenges for some commuters in north Houston. Crews removed debris from the area of Vivian Street and Willie Street Wednesday morning.



A Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas has been extended until 1 p.m. Thursday. It could even get extended into Friday when additional downpours are expected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
