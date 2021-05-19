Abandoned car no match for high water along bayou

Crews were called to the 200 block of Hogan Street along White Oak Bayou north of downtown for a water rescue just before 7 a.m. A gray sedan was found in the flood waters, but no driver was found.
More on the White Oak Bayou car: pic.twitter.com/JNhf0bhDTu— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 19, 2021
Firefighters also responded to a reported manhole rescue at Post Oak and Ambassador Wednesday morning, but that call was later cleared.
Fallen tree branches also presented challenges for some commuters in north Houston. Crews removed debris from the area of Vivian Street and Willie Street Wednesday morning.
Our crews are at Vivian St @ Willie St. removing a down tree blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/FtCPluAvCh— Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) May 19, 2021
A Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas has been extended until 1 p.m. Thursday. It could even get extended into Friday when additional downpours are expected.
This is a developing story and will be updated.