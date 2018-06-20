HOUSTON (KTRK) --Keep an eye on high water locations on Houston area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
IH-45 NORTH Northbound At TIDWELL RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes
IH-45 Southbound At SH-105 in Montgomery County
SH-146 Southbound At SH-225
BELTWAY 8-NORTH Eastbound Before IH-69 EASTEX
LOOP-336 Northbound Before IH-45 in Montgomery County
FORT BEND COUNTY
FM 1093 westbound near Westheimer Lakes
SWFRWY SB @ the Williams Way Exit, Richmond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
IH-45 Southbound At SH-105 - Right Lane
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Go around, don't drown.