Houston-area school and college closings and delays ahead of possible winter storm

Please check back often as this story is continuously updated with school district and college closure plans.
Here's a list of current school plans:
HUNTSVILLE ISD
All schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 10.
All schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 10.
SEALY ISD
All schools will start two hours late on Monday, Jan. 11, said Superintendent Bryan Hallmark. Bus routes will continue two hours later as well, and all after-school activities planned for Monday evening are not cancelled.
Any additional changes will be sent out by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
WILLIS ISD
All schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11. Students are not required to attend remote or online classes.
All schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11. Students are not required to attend remote or online classes.
GOODRICH ISD
All schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 and will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 12, said Superintendent Dr. Bryan T. Taulton.
Houston-area colleges and universities:
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
The Texas A&M campus in Bryan-College Station and other university sites in Brazos County will start two hours later than normal.
The Texas A&M campus in Bryan-College Station and other university sites in Brazos County will start two hours later than normal.