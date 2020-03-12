school closings

Houston-area school and college closings and delays ahead of possible winter storm

School districts in the Houston area have announced they are closely monitoring and preparing ahead of the possible winter storm that could hit several of Houston's northern counties.

Please check back often as this story is continuously updated with school district and college closure plans.

Here's a list of current school plans:

HUNTSVILLE ISD


All schools are closed on Monday, Jan. 10.



SEALY ISD


All schools will start two hours late on Monday, Jan. 11, said Superintendent Bryan Hallmark. Bus routes will continue two hours later as well, and all after-school activities planned for Monday evening are not cancelled.


Any additional changes will be sent out by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

WILLIS ISD


All schools and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11. Students are not required to attend remote or online classes.



GOODRICH ISD



All schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 and will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 12, said Superintendent Dr. Bryan T. Taulton.

Houston-area colleges and universities:



TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY
The Texas A&M campus in Bryan-College Station and other university sites in Brazos County will start two hours later than normal.

Related topics:
educationwinter stormschool closingsschoolweatherstudent safetyearly dismissalwinter weatherschool closuressevere weather
