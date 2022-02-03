water main break

Water main break floods woman's home in East Little York neighborhood ahead of freeze

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Water main break floods NE Houston woman's home ahead of freeze

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As temperatures start to drop in southeast Texas, a Houston-area woman's home is flooding, but not due to the weather conditions.

ABC13 got a call into the newsroom Thursday morning when Angela Reed said water was shooting up over her house from a water main break in the East Little York neighborhood.

"Well at first I called the city. I heard the water this morning and I figured, 'It's raining.' I looked in the backyard, 'It's not raining back there,'" Reed said. "So I looked out and saw the gusher coming over, in the house. I mean, hitting the house, hitting the house."

Reed said what started as a leak in the 6210 block of Moss Oaks Drive erupted into a geyser of water around 5 a.m. Thursday.

At the home, ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer got an inside look at the flooding. Courtney was live at Reed's home in the Eyewitness News at 7 a.m. streaming newscast. You can watch her report in the video player above.

"I called them back. 'OK, my house is flooding now,'" Reed said.

Reed said the city said someone would be sent at 8 a.m.

"But, my house is flooding. I need someone to come turn the water off," she told the city.



Edward McFarland, the neighbor across the street where the water main break started, said he called public works on Monday to report what was, at that time, a small leak.

He said the city sent a crew to check his meters, but nothing was done about the leak. He said he called them again on Wednesday to let them know it was still leaking.

The city confirmed to ABC13 that crews checked the leak on Monday, but "decided it was not considered an emergency leak."

When something is considered non-emergency, it can take days for it to be fixed. Though now that a home is flooding, the city considers the main break an emergency repair.

Now, three days since the first call, a home is being flooded as Texas braces for a freeze.

"What I told them this morning, when I called them this morning, 'I would think. An emergency is an emergency. Someone should be here by now,'" McFarland said. "It's just that simple. Someone should have been here by now."

Inside Reed's home, water is soaking the carpet. She said the water has been pummeling her home for at least five hours.

ABC13 is working to get answers for Reed about when the water will be turned off and who will pay for the damage to her home.



RELATED: Crash with fire hydrant sparked main break in northwest Houston, neighbor says
EMBED More News Videos

Public works crews began repairing the break Friday morning, adding that neighbors shouldn't be without water but low pressure may be in store.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwinter stormwater main breakwater leak
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Driver plows into hydrant, leading to NW Houston main break
Water main break on east side finally repaired
Boil water notice lifted for east Houston residents
La Marque water main break causing low water pressure
TOP STORIES
Freezing rain could ice bridges late Thursday
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Over 70,000 Texans are without power as arctic cold front hits state
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Father and son practiced dentistry without license, HPD says
Show More
City leaders hope $44M program will solve alarming rise in crime
Researchers look for hint behind gun violence affecting men and boys
Baytown man accused of repeatedly attacking neighbor's dog
Mayor Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime initiative
Curtains aren't closing on historic River Oaks Theatre
More TOP STORIES News