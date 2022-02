Water main break floods woman's home in East Little York neighborhood ahead of freeze

Update! @HouPublicWorks working to get into about when water will be turned off. Spokesperson says they’re aware of the issue. pic.twitter.com/bWpqu0SHlw — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 3, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos Public works crews began repairing the break Friday morning, adding that neighbors shouldn't be without water but low pressure may be in store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As temperatures start to drop in southeast Texas, a Houston-area woman's home is flooding, but not due to the weather conditions.ABC13 got a call into the newsroom Thursday morning when Angela Reed said water was shooting up over her house from a water main break in the East Little York neighborhood."Well at first I called the city. I heard the water this morning and I figured, 'It's raining.' I looked in the backyard, 'It's not raining back there,'" Reed said. "So I looked out and saw the gusher coming over, in the house. I mean, hitting the house, hitting the house."Reed said what started as a leak in the 6210 block of Moss Oaks Drive erupted into a geyser of water around 5 a.m. Thursday.At the home, ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer got an inside look at the flooding. Courtney was live at Reed's home in the Eyewitness News at 7 a.m. streaming newscast. You can watch her report in the video player above."I called them back. 'OK, my house is flooding now,'" Reed said.Reed said the city said someone would be sent at 8 a.m."But, my house is flooding. I need someone to come turn the water off," she told the city.Edward McFarland, the neighbor across the street where the water main break started, said he called public works on Monday to report what was, at that time, a small leak.He said the city sent a crew to check his meters, but nothing was done about the leak. He said he called them again on Wednesday to let them know it was still leaking.The city confirmed to ABC13 that crews checked the leak on Monday, but "decided it was not considered an emergency leak."When something is considered non-emergency, it can take days for it to be fixed. Though now that a home is flooding, the city considers the main break an emergency repair.Now, three days since the first call, a home is being flooded as Texas braces for a freeze."What I told them this morning, when I called them this morning, 'I would think. An emergency is an emergency. Someone should be here by now,'" McFarland said. "It's just that simple. Someone should have been here by now."Inside Reed's home, water is soaking the carpet. She said the water has been pummeling her home for at least five hours.ABC13 is working to get answers for Reed about when the water will be turned off and who will pay for the damage to her home.