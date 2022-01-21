Crash with fire hydrant sparked main break in northwest Houston, neighbor says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large water main leak in northwest Houston sent water high into the air for hours.Early Friday morning, witnesses reported large amounts of water at the intersection of W. 43rd Street and Watonga, near US-290.According to a neighbor in the area, a woman hit a fire hydrant in the median around midnight, and that's when the water started flowing.The neighbor said they heard a loud bang outside and came out to see the woman's car in the median. They said the car was so damaged, it had to be towed away.ABC13 crews at the scene could see the tire tracks in the grass from the crash.Public works shut off the water and the "geyser" stopped just before 9 a.m. They said residents wouldn't have water for the next couple hours as they work on repairs.Traffic was still moving through the neighborhood.