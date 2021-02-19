drinking water

Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, multiple groups have organized free water or food distribution events throughout the city.

The list below will be updated with new information as we get it.

Saturday, Feb. 20
Houston

  • Church at the Cross - water distribution - 9 a.m. -3835 S. Dairy Ashford Dr.

  • West Houston Assistance Ministries - water distribution - 9 a.m. - 10501 Meadowglen Dr.

  • Astros Youth Academy - water distribution - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 2801 S. Victory Dr.

  • New Light Church LOVE City - water distribution - 9:30 a.m. - 7317 E. Houston Rd.

  • Charlton Park - water distribution - 10 a.m. - 8200 Park Pl.

  • Moody Park - water distribution - 11:30 a.m. - 3725 Fulton St.

  • Fallbrook Church - water distribution - 12 p.m. - 12512 Walters Rd.

  • Fountain Life Center - water distribution - 12 p.m. - 14083 Main St.

  • HISD/Houston Food Bank food distribution - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Barnett Stadium 6800 Fairway Dr.

  • Thirteen Restaurant - food distribution - 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - 1911 Bagby St.

  • Thirteen Restaurant - food distribution - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Boombox Taco 3711 Market St.



If you are disabled or do not have reliable transportation to get to the water sites, you can sign up to have it delivered through CrowdSource Rescue.

Fort Bend County

  • Family Worship Center - water distribution - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. - 910 Brand Ln. Stafford



Montgomery County

  • Magnolia Cowboy Church - water distribution - 9 a.m. - 23245 Glenmont Estates Blvd.

  • Magnolia City Hall - water distribution - 9 a.m. - 18111 Buddy Riley Blvd.

  • Local Church - water distribution - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 24922 Tomball Pkwy.



Pasadena

  • La Iglesia Del Pueblo - water distribution - 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - 1600 Pasadena Blvd.




People didn't hesitate to get in line for hours to receive desperately needed water after a rough week going without due to the winter storm.



Sunday, Feb. 21
Houston

  • HISD/Houston Food Bank food distribution - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - NRG Stadium

  • Butler Stadium - water distribution - 2 p.m. 13755 S. Main St.



Monday, Feb. 22
Houston

  • HISD/Houston Food Bank food distribution - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center - 4400 W. 18th St.



As a result of the water issues, Houston is expected to remain under a boil water notice through Monday, Feb. 22. But many other cities' residents are suffering, lacking water to even boil.

You can find the latest on the boil water notices here.

