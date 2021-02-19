weather

Lucille's chef thinks of great-grandmother while feeding thousands during winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chef Chris Williams is known for his Museum District restaurant, Lucille's, and its amazing food. But this week he has become known as a sign of hope for thousands without power, food or water.

Williams started the Lucille's 1913 Conscious Community Collective during the pandemic to feed healthcare workers and first responders. They've distributed more than 185,000 meals so far.

Williams knew he had to do something for more people this week when he lost power and water at his home. He said he knew he could handle the tough conditions, but thousands of other families wouldn't be as lucky.

Lucille's 1913 has given away thousands of meals this week at Gallery Furniture, apartment complexes in Acres Homes, and Fort Bend County.

Williams said he can't do anything to get heat back or turn the water back on, but he could give someone a hot meal.

Lucille's is inspired by the executive chef's great-grandmother who fed notables like Martin Luther King Jr. and Lyndon B. Johnson.



You can learn more about Lucille's 1913 Conscious Community Collective on their website.

You can also donate by tapping the link in their Instagram bio, finding them on Venmo at @lucilles1913, or giving via PayPal using info@lucilles1913.org.
