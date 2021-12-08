truck fire

18-wheeler crashes, including one with wrong-way driver, slow down I-10 commute

In the crash on I-10 at FM 1489, one person had to be freed from the wreckage.
2 18-wheeler crashes cause problems on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two crashes involving 18-wheelers, including one authorities say was caused by a wrong-way driver, may cause problems for I-10 commuters in Waller County.

A crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on I-10 at Peach Ridge after a pickup truck driver heading the wrong way slammed into an 18-wheeler, DPS confirmed to ABC13.

That caused the big rig to catch fire. The massive flames coming from the truck were captured on Houston TranStar cameras.

The pickup truck driver, who DPS said was going westbound in the eastbound lanes, was taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not release details on the 18-wheeler driver's condition, only saying that there were minor injuries in the crash.

One left eastbound lane is open. The westbound lanes are still blocked.

Drivers can take the feeder road or FM 1093 as an alternate route.

First responders are also on the scene of I-10 at FM 1489, where an 18-wheeler crashed in the outbound lanes.

One person had to be rescued from the wreckage.

All outbound lanes are blocked, but drivers can take the feeder road or US-90 as an alternate route.

