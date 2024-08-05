Driver dies in fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in Chambers County, Texas DPS says

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said the electric pickup truck left the roadway and struck a culvert before catching fire.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and burst into flames in Chambers County overnight, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened along Fisher Road near Cedar Port Parkway, not far from Beach City.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said a Tesla Cybertruck left the roadway and struck a culvert before catching fire.

Video from the scene shows the Cybertruck was just a burned-out shell after the flames were extinguished.

Investigators said it was unclear why the driver lost control. The investigation is ongoing.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not immediately release his name.

The Cybertruck is the latest electric vehicle from Tesla. The company first started delivering the electric pickup trucks to customers in late 2023.

The truck first made headlines because of its unique look with flat, stainless steel sheet panels. It has continued to spark controversy due to ongoing safety concerns and an accelerator pedal pad recall.