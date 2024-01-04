18-wheeler engulfed in flames snarls traffic on I-10 in Waller County, no injuries: Sheriff's office

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're planning to take I-10 Katy Freeway westbound at Woods Thursday morning -- don't.

An 18-wheeler has been burning on the freeway since at least 5:30 a.m., and more than two hours later, showed no signs of stopping.

Houston Transtar cameras captured the aftermath of the incident as the fire appeared to be going out, then ramped back up, releasing thick black smoke. At one point, the smoke finally turned white.

According to a post from the Waller County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, this was a rollover crash.

All westbound lanes are shut down as fire crews work to clear the scene.

Viewers shared video with ABC13 as the fire raged. Photos show the truck, tires and debris engulfed in flames.

Despite the images, the sheriff's office shared good news that everyone was removed from the scene safely and there are no injuries.

It wasn't immediately known how many people were inside the burned truck.

Still, the incident is far from over.

As of 8:35 a.m., fire crews were working to extinguish hot spots.

Camera angles from Transtar show the vehicles stuck behind the accident. Cars were being let off before the crash and turned around.

Highway 90 is an alternate route.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal said that drivers should expect the road to be closed at Woods for an extended period of time due to cleanup.

