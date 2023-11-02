A doctor warns about the health issues waist trainers may cause on your body and discusses other solutions you can consider.

Waist trainers and corsets could cause dangerous stress on your body, doctors say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some people are doing whatever they can to attain that desired tiny waist. It may mean spending extra time in the gym or spending big bucks on plastic surgery, but some are opting for what they believe is a quick fix, a tight waist trainer or even a Victorian-style corset.

"It makes the waist super snatched, and it makes your bust a little bigger," said Dr. Shayan Izaddoost, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Kelsey Seybold Clinic. "It gives you a flat belly, and it puts a lot of pressure on the small of your back, so it makes your derriere pop out."

Dr. Izaddoost said the confusion comes when people think waist trainers are good for weight loss. He said that's unfounded, and added that wearing them too tight for too long can create major problems.

"The fabric can really chafe against the skin, and that can cause like a burn or a wound," Dr. Izaddoost said.

Dr. Izaddoost said that in extreme cases, a waist trainer worn too tight for too long can actually squeeze your stomach so much it causes acid reflux, heartburn, and even worse.

SEE ALSO: How your stilettos may cause bunions and hammer toe, and ways doctors say to prevent it

"When you have that much pressure on your belly, the blood doesn't get back to the heart from the legs very well, and there's more pressure for the heart to pump out blood," Dr. Izaddoost said.

According to Dr. Izaddoost, it is safe to wear a waist trainer in moderation, but you should buy them in a bigger size.

He said it won't magically help you lose weight, but if you're looking for a cheaper alternative to a tummy tuck or liposuction, you may want to consider hiring a nutritionist, getting on a diet plan, and exercising.

For news updates, follow Samica Knight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.