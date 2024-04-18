'MrInjector1' arrested in Pasadena for allegedly doing illegal butt and Botox-like injections

Dustin David Moore, known as "MrInjector1" on social media, was arrested after allegations he performed illegal cosmetic procedures.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena man who calls himself "MrInjector1" on social media was busted Wednesday on charges that alleged he illegally performed cosmetic injections, causing harm to at least one woman.

Dustin David Moore, 42, was taken into custody at his office on Fairmont Parkway, and only ABC13 was there.

Moore is charged with three counts of unlawful practice of medicine as well as one count of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury.

The charges come after a joint investigation by the Houston Police Department's Major Offenders Division, the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to investigators, Moore did non-FDA-approved butt and Botox-like injections. He is not licensed to practice medicine, they said, which a Texas Medical Board search confirmed.

Just minutes after opening on Wednesday, officers raided Moore's Skinny Sculpt MedSpa in Pasadena, one of three locations he has had in the area over the years.

One client was mid-injection during the raid.

"It's known that he does this. A lot of women come here to get their filler," the woman told ABC13, adding that her face was still numb.

"Do you know what he's injecting into you?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked. "I don't want to say anything more," the woman responded.

Police said they recovered counterfeit Botox at the scene.

Moore did not answer any questions as he was walked out in handcuffs, flanked by police officers.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology stressed the importance of researching anyone who is doing injections.

"It can be very dangerous and deadly," she said. "You're not going to get your nails done at a salon. This is a medical-grade procedure. You need medical-grade people doing the procedure with medical-grade products."

People can look up licensees on the Texas Medical Board website.

According to records, this is not the first time Moore has been accused of medical wrongdoing.

In 2020, the Texas Medical Board issued a cease-and-desist order prohibiting him from practicing medicine without a license in Texas.

"The Board found that Mr. Moore admitted to administering skin treatment injections including Botox for a period of several years and without proper physician involvement," online records state.

In 2022, Moore was among three defendants sued for medical malpractice related to botched butt injections. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed he injected her with a "mystery drug" instead of an FDA-approved filler. When he tried to correct it with another injection, she suffered serious complications. Online court records state the parties are nearing a settlement.

Police said 10 women have come forward so far, and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information about Dustin Moore is urged to contact HPD's Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100.

