'MrInjector1' client claims alleged unlicensed cosmetic clinician gave her 'a million side effects'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man known online as "MrInjector1" faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning as his bond was set for a slew of charges related to illegal cosmetic injections.

The Houston Police Department said this case is part of a growing problem in the city.

In the case of 42-year-old Dustin David Moore -- police say the number of women coming forward is growing.

"It's what we've been waiting for. Not just me but all these other women," Brianne Griego said.

Griego sued Moore in 2022 after she said he botched her butt injections.

Instead of giving her an FDA-approved filler, she says he injected her with a silicone-like substance, which caused pain, inflammation, hard nodules, and bruising.

The mother of three children said when Moore tried to correct the problem with more injections, she suffered serious complications.

"My body was shutting down. I had a million side effects," she said. "I literally wanted to kill myself every day. I would just wake up miserable for so long."

Moore appeared in court early Thursday morning, wearing the same black scrubs ABC13 cameras captured him in when he was arrested on Wednesday.

His "MrInjector1" TikTok page is filled with videos of his work. However, police say there is just one problem: Moore doesn't have a medical license. He was allegedly hurting people with non-FDA-approved butt and Botox-like injections.

Griego told ABC13 she thought he was supervised by a doctor.

"It's definitely something that I would have never knowingly done to myself. Never," Griego insisted. "I don't think enough people really understand the risks."

A search on the Texas Medical Board website confirms that Moore is not licensed.

"For him to advertise that he is performing these procedures as a certified person is bad enough, but then inserting an adulterated substance in somebody' body is beyond belief," Griego's attorney, Joe Malouf, said.

ABC13 was there when Moore's Pasadena office, Skinny Sculpt MedSpa, was raided minutes after it opened on Wednesday. It's one of three locations he's had in the area over the years.

One client was reportedly mid-injection during the raid. Police said they recovered counterfeit Botox at the scene.

Moore was escorted out in handcuffs.

He's charged with three counts of unlawful practice of medicine and one count of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. The judge just set Moore's bond at $140,000 total. He could face more charges, HPD said.

Moore's court-appointed attorney said he is not a flight risk and doesn't need GPS monitoring.

"Mr. Moore has lived in Houston his entire life. He has reliable transportation to and from the courthouse. He currently lives with his girlfriend and her children, as well as his grandson," the attorney said in court.

In the end, the judge didn't agree and said Moore must wear a GPS tracker, among other stipulations, if he meets bond. He was also told he can't perform any medical acts.

This isn't the first time he's been accused of doing illegal injections.

In 2020, the Texas Medical Board issued a cease-and-desist order prohibiting him from practicing medicine without a license in Texas.

"The Board found that Mr. Moore admitted to administering skin treatment injections including Botox for a period of several years and without proper physician involvement," online records state.

Records show Moore made bond on Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday. Anyone with information about Moore is urged to contact HPD's Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100.

