Suspect caught on video robbing Waffle House at gunpoint in west Houston

A Waffle House robbery suspect is wanted by Houston police after being caught on video taking off in a white Dodge Challenger with stolen cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman caught on video robbing a Waffle House two months ago in west Houston is now wanted by police.

The Houston Police Department said that on Aug. 14 at about 3:30 a.m., the suspect walked into the restaurant on Westheimer at Wilcrest.

Clear surveillance video shows the man walking up to the counter and pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at the cashier, demanding money. HPD said once he got the cash, he ran off into a nearby hotel parking lot.

Luckily, everyone in the restaurant made it out of the situation unharmed.

Authorities believe a getaway driver was waiting for the suspect in a white Dodge Challenger.

HPD described the suspect as a Black man with a thin build wearing a gray hood, black pants, and white and black tennis shoes, possibly Nike brand.

The man's white strings of the hoodie were tucked along with a white rag or white unknown object on his head blocking his hairline, police said.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.