Stafford Waffle House employees clean up after customers begin shooting

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- The breakfast rush at a Waffle House turned into chaos when a dispute erupted into gunfire Sunday morning.It happened in the 11200 block of W. Airport Blvd near Southwest Freeway.Restaurant employees told ABC13 that several customers began exchanging gunfire, damaging the restaurant.No one was hit in the ordeal. Workers spent the morning sweeping up broken glass and installing plywood over the damaged window.The customers involved took off from the area.ABC13 has reached out to Stafford police for details on what happened.